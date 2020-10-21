PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

NYSE PAGS opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

