$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million.

RESI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

