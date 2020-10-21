Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. LendingTree posted earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LendingTree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LendingTree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on LendingTree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $345.17 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.56 and a 200-day moving average of $283.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -406.08 and a beta of 2.35.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

