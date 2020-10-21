Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,013.83

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.83 and traded as high as $1,020.00. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus shares last traded at $1,020.00, with a volume of 48,580 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,013.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 940.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30.

About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.