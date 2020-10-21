BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $408.91

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.91 and traded as high as $420.74. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at $414.50, with a volume of 297,182 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 408.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.70. The company has a market cap of $707.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is currently 197.53%.

In related news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £11,670 ($15,246.93).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.