Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.52

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.52 and traded as high as $103.47. Tucows shares last traded at $99.97, with a volume of 1,510 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

