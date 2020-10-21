Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $294.69

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.69 and traded as high as $325.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) shares last traded at $318.50, with a volume of 4,650 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.07) (($0.01)).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

