Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $5.91. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 3,051 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBRBY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.
About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)
Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.
