MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $195.53

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.53 and traded as high as $196.82. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH shares last traded at $196.82, with a volume of 551 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

