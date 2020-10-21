United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.55. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. This Quarter
$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,013.83
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,013.83
BlackRock World Mining Trust Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $408.91
BlackRock World Mining Trust Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $408.91
Tucows Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.52
Tucows Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report