Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 284,820 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

