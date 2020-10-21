Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tesoro Enterprises shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 22,501,000 shares traded.

Tesoro Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSNP)

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, supplies and installs floor and wall covering materials to individual home owners (DIY), builders and contractors, and interior designers. It provides pre-finished wood, engineered wood, and laminates; wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs; linoleum and vinyl floor coverings, shades, blinds, shutters; and ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone products for internal and external use.

