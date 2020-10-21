Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $3.95. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 17,393 shares changing hands.

EYEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

