Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Frontier Oilfield Services Inc (OTCMKTS:FOSI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.00. Frontier Oilfield Services shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Frontier Oilfield Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSI)

Frontier Oilfield Services, Inc, an oil field service company, engages in the disposal of saltwater and other oilfield fluids in Texas. The company owns and operates nine disposal wells, including six within the Barnett Shale in North Texas, and three in east Texas near the Louisiana state line. It serves national, integrated, and independent oil and gas exploration companies.

