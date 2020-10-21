MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $5.36. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 51,600 shares trading hands.

About MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC)

MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

