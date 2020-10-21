T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.34. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,379,979 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on TTOO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

