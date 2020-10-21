Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.01. Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 8,357,224 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

