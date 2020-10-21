Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.88

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and traded as high as $77.20. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 884,793 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.83. The firm has a market cap of $791.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 719,166 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £539,374.50 ($704,696.24).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

