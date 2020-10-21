Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $512.63

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.63 and traded as high as $540.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $532.70, with a volume of 213,656 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $652.08 million and a PE ratio of 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 412.29.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

