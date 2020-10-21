Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $512.63

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.63 and traded as high as $540.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $532.70, with a volume of 213,656 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $652.08 million and a PE ratio of 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 412.29.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

