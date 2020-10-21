Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 436,275 shares trading hands.

GSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

