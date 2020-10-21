Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 436,275 shares trading hands.

GSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

