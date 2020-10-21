Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 436,275 shares trading hands.
GSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.
