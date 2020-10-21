Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.10

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $18.86. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 3,204,028 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUST. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 30,494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 6,610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

