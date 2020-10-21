First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.01

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.38. First Northwest BanCorp shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 7,758 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.85.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Randy T. Riffle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $34,965.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $110,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 328,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 133,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.