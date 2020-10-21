Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.28. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 201 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 25.45 and a quick ratio of 13.94.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 27.78%.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

