Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.58

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as low as $19.35. Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 2,796 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 9.58% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

