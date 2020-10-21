Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.80

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $12.97. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 3,635,908 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

