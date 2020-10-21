Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.24

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as low as $9.04. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 25,617 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

