Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Shares of Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.69. Rescap Liquidating Unt shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,309 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Rescap Liquidating Unt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

