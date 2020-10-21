Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.14

Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.14 and traded as low as $38.00. Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 978,794 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.

In other news, insider James(Jim) Mellon acquired 125,000 shares of Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £63,750 ($83,289.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,425,000.

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

