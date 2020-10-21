Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 344,738 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 79.83% and a negative net margin of 207.92%.

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

