Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 344,738 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 79.83% and a negative net margin of 207.92%.

Terra Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. This Quarter
$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,013.83
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,013.83
BlackRock World Mining Trust Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $408.91
BlackRock World Mining Trust Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $408.91
Tucows Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.52
Tucows Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report