Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.07

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.07 and traded as low as $13.20. Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 234,277 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.40.

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (0.44) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

