New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.42. New Media Investment Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 626,566 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $87.70 million, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Media Investment Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of New Media Investment Group worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

