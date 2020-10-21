Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.41. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 210,383 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJ. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.68.

The stock has a market cap of $47.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,367,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$697,391.85.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

