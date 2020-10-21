RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.49

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $209.49 and traded as low as $173.00. RM plc (RM.L) shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of RM plc (RM.L) from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97.

RM plc (RM.L) Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for RM plc (RM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM plc (RM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intelligent Highway Solutions Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Intelligent Highway Solutions Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Borneo Resource Investments Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Borneo Resource Investments Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
RBC Life Sciences Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13
RBC Life Sciences Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13
Electronic Systems Technology Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22
Electronic Systems Technology Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22
Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.58
Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.58
Union Jack Oil Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19
Union Jack Oil Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report