RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.49

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $209.49 and traded as low as $173.00. RM plc (RM.L) shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of RM plc (RM.L) from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

