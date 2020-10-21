Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.