Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.57

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $11.89. Oxford Immunotec Global shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 182,715 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $312.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

