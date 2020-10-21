Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rises By 16.2%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of TKOMY stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.