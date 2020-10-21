Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TURV stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

