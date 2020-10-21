TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in September

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.