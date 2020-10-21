TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in September

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.71.
About TerraVest Industries
