Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in September

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.8 days.

TMTNF opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMTNF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

