Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THQQF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Konami in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Konami in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Konami alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Konami has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 150 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, and others.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.