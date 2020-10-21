American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of ($5.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. 140166 downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

