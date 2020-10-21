TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance at 0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.16-0.22 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
