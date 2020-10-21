TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.16-0.22 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

