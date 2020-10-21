Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Visa (NYSE:V) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of V opened at $197.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.41.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

