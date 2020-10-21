Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will report sales of $26.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the highest is $26.60 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $35.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $106.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $78,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $82,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPN opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

