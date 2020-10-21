Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DT opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

