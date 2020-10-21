United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.