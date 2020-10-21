FirstService (FSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

