Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Airlines Group Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
American Airlines Group Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
TTM Technologies to Release Earnings on Wednesday
TTM Technologies to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Visa Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Visa Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.10 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.10 Million
Dynatrace to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Dynatrace to Release Earnings on Wednesday
United Parcel Service Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
United Parcel Service Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report