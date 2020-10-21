Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

