Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

