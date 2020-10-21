General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its FY20 guidance at $11.00-11.10 EPS and its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 11.00-11.10 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GD opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.19. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Earnings History for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Airlines Group Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
American Airlines Group Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
TTM Technologies to Release Earnings on Wednesday
TTM Technologies to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Visa Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Visa Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.10 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.10 Million
Dynatrace to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Dynatrace to Release Earnings on Wednesday
United Parcel Service Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
United Parcel Service Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report